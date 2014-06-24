NEW YORK, June 24 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as early enthusiasm from economic data faded and concerns about the conflict in Iraq prompted investors to book profits after the most recent rally.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 119.13 points or 0.70 percent, to end unofficially at 16,818.13. The S&P 500 lost 12.63 points or 0.64 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,950.01. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.32 points or 0.42 percent, to close unofficially at 4,350.36. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)