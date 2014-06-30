US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as oil rebounds; Fed eyed
March 15 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, helped by a rebound in oil prices, and ahead of a widely expected interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
NEW YORK, June 30 The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite indexes wrapped up a sixth straight quarter of gains on Monday, a streak not seen in more than 14 years.
The three major U.S. stock indexes, however, closed little changed for the day, following a set of mixed economic data.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 25.56 points or 0.15 percent, to end unofficially at 16,826.28. The S&P 500 dipped 0.74 of a point, or 0.04 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,960.22. But the Nasdaq Composite added 10.25 points or 0.23 percent, to close unofficially at 4,408.18. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Jan Paschal)
March 15 U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher on Wednesday as investors focused on a Federal Reserve meeting, where the central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates for the second time in three months.