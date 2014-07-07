NEW YORK, July 7 U.S. stocks dipped on Monday, retreating from last week's record levels as investors were reluctant to make big bets before the start of earnings season.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 44.05 points or 0.26 percent, to end unofficially at 17,024.21. The S&P 500 slipped 7.79 points or 0.39 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,977.65. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 34.40 points or 0.77 percent, to close unofficially at 4,451.53. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)