NEW YORK, July 9 U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, rebounding from a sharp two-day decline, after minutes from the Federal Reserve's June meeting showed the central bank has started to detail how it will end its loose monetary policy.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 78.99 points or 0.47 percent, to end unofficially at 16,985.61. The S&P 500 gained 9.12 points or 0.46 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,972.83. The Nasdaq Composite added 27.57 points or 0.63 percent, to close unofficially at 4,419.03. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)