S&P 500, NASDAQ COMPOSITE POST WEEKLY LOSSES, CAP SIX-WEEK STREAK OF GAINS
S&P 500, NASDAQ COMPOSITE POST WEEKLY LOSSES, CAP SIX-WEEK STREAK OF GAINS
NEW YORK, July 10 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as concerns about the financial health of Portugal's top listed bank gave investors a reason to cash in recent gains.
Despite that, equities ended well off their lows of the day. The S&P 500 fell as much as 1 percent at one point before sharply rebounding, though it closed under its 14-day moving average.
Based on the latest data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 70.54 points or 0.42 percent, to end unofficially at 16,915.07. The S&P 500 lost 8.15 points or 0.41 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,964.68. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 22.83 points or 0.52 percent, to close unofficially at 4,396.20. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Jan Paschal)
S&P 500, NASDAQ COMPOSITE POST WEEKLY LOSSES, CAP SIX-WEEK STREAK OF GAINS
* U.S. economy added 235,000 jobs in Feb vs estimated 190,000
* Indexes up: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.25 pct, Nasdaq 0.28 pct (Updates to early afternoon)