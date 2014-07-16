US STOCKS-Wall St flat as tech gains offset weakness in banks
NEW YORK, July 16 U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones industrial average closing at a record high, boosted by the latest merger news and some strong corporate earnings.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 77.33 points or 0.45 percent, to end unofficially at 17,138.01. The S&P 500 gained 8.26 points or 0.42 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,981.54. The Nasdaq Composite added 9.58 points or 0.22 percent, to close unofficially at 4,425.97. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Jan Paschal)
