NEW YORK, July 22 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as some positive earnings and economic data pointed to a market that still had room to rise despite the S&P 500 hitting an intraday record high.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 61.81 points or 0.36 percent, to finish unofficially at 17,113.54. The S&P 500 gained 9.90 points or 0.50 percent, to end unofficially at 1,983.54. The Nasdaq Composite added 31.31 points or 0.71 percent, to close unofficially at 4,456.02.

The S&P 500 climbed to an all-time intraday high of 1,986.24, surpassing an intraday record set on July 3. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Jan Paschal)