NEW YORK, July 29 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, dropping in a shallow but wide selloff as a weak outlook from UPS weighed on sentiment and pressured transportation stocks.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 69.9 points, or 0.41 percent, to 16,912.69, the S&P 500 lost 8.86 points, or 0.45 percent, to 1,970.05, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.21 points, or 0.05 percent, to 4,442.70. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Leslie Adler)