NEW YORK Aug 7 U.S. stocks ended lower on Thursday, with concerns over a sanctions faceoff between Russia and the West erasing morning gains on upbeat jobs data.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 75.46 points, or 0.46 percent, to 16,367.88, the S&P 500 lost 10.69 points, or 0.56 percent, to 1,909.55, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 20.09 points, or 0.46 percent, to 4,334.97. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Leslie Adler)