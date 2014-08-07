US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as 'Trump trade' fizzles
* Futures down: Dow 32 pts, S&P 0.75 pts, Nasdaq 2.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
NEW YORK Aug 7 U.S. stocks ended lower on Thursday, with concerns over a sanctions faceoff between Russia and the West erasing morning gains on upbeat jobs data.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 75.46 points, or 0.46 percent, to 16,367.88, the S&P 500 lost 10.69 points, or 0.56 percent, to 1,909.55, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 20.09 points, or 0.46 percent, to 4,334.97. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* Futures down: Dow 32 pts, S&P 0.75 pts, Nasdaq 2.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
March 22 U.S. stock index futures were lower on Wednesday as investors sought safe haven assets, a day after Wall Street posted its biggest one-day fall since the November election.
* Indexes down: Dow 1.14 pct, S&P 1.24 pct, Nasdaq 1.83 pct (Updates at close, adds detail on market moves)