NEW YORK, Sept 8 The Dow and S&P 500 ended lower on Monday, dragged down by declines in energy shares, while the Nasdaq advanced led by gains in Microsoft and Yahoo.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 25.94 points or 0.15 percent, to 17,111.42, the S&P 500 lost 6.18 points or 0.31 percent, to 2,001.53 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.39 points or 0.2 percent, to 4,592.29. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)