US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 dips as banks weigh; Nasdaq flat
NEW YORK, March 17 U.S. stocks dipped on Friday as bank shares fell alongside Treasury yields while Adobe helped buoy the S&P tech sector and the Nasdaq Composite.
NEW YORK, Sept 9 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as bond yields hit their highest in a month on expectations interest rates could rise sooner than some investors expect and as Apple shares declined.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 97.62 points or 0.57 percent, to 17,013.8, the S&P 500 lost 13.11 points or 0.65 percent, to 1,988.43 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 40.00 points or 0.87 percent, to 4,552.29. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.04 pct (Adds details, updates prices)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.17 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)