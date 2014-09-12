US STOCKS-Wall Street edges down as healthcare, utility stocks fall
* Dow down 0.17 pct, S&P down 0.25 pct, Nasdaq up 0.09 pct (Updates to late afternoon, changes byline)
NEW YORK, Sept 12 U.S. stocks fell on Friday weighed by energy shares as crude prices continued to fall, while high-yielding utilities and telecom shares also sold off as Treasury yields jumped.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 61.49 points, or 0.36 percent, to 16,987.51, the S&P 500 lost 11.91 points, or 0.6 percent, to 1,985.54 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.21 points, or 0.53 percent, to 4,567.60.
The major Wall Street indexes posted a weekly decline after five straight weeks of gains. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Dow down 0.17 pct, S&P down 0.25 pct, Nasdaq up 0.09 pct (Updates to late afternoon, changes byline)
* Dow down 0.06 pct, S&P down 0.12 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Dow down 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.02 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)