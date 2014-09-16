US STOCKS-Wall St flat as tech gains offset weakness in banks
NEW YORK, Sept 16 U.S. stocks ended higher on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 notching its best performance in a month after a news report shifted investor expectations for the Federal Reserve's policy statement Wednesday.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 100.96 points, or 0.59 percent, to 17,132.1, the S&P 500 gained 14.87 points, or 0.75 percent, to 1,999 and the Nasdaq Composite added 33.86 points, or 0.75 percent, to 4,552.76. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
