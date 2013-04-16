NEW YORK, April 16 U.S. stock index futures slightly added to gains on Tuesday after data showed U.S. consumer prices fell in March for the first time in four months, providing the Federal Reserve with room to maintain its monetary stimulus.

S&P 500 futures rose 14.4 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 140 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 26 points.