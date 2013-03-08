US STOCKS-Wall St steady after Yellen signals rate hike this month
* Dow down 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.1 pct, Nasdaq down 0.04 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
NEW YORK, March 8 U.S. stocks gave up earlier gains on Friday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq turning negative on weakness in banking shares.
Wall Street had opened higher on a strong payroll report, but turned lower as Goldman Sachs dropped 2.6 percent to $152.68 as the S&P's biggest percentage decliner. Morgan Stanley fell 1.9 percent to $22.77.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 15.43 points, or 0.11 percent, at 14,344.92. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 0.35 points, or 0.02 percent, at 1,543.91. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 2.06 points, or 0.06 percent, at 3,230.03.
* Dow down 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.1 pct, Nasdaq down 0.04 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Dow up 0.02 pct, S&P down 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Adds Yellen comments, details, updates prices)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.23 pct, S&P 0.23 pct, Nasdaq 0.24 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)