NEW YORK, June 10 U.S. stocks cut their early gains on Monday, with the S&P 500 falling into negative territory.

Homebuilders were among the weakest of the day, with the group including the top three biggest decliners on the S&P. Lennar Corp fell 3.5 percent to $37.20 while PulteGroup Inc was off 3.2 percent to @0.37 and D.R. Horton fell 3 percent to $22.86.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 3.80 points, or 0.02 percent, at 15,244.32. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 1.14 points, or 0.07 percent, at 1,642.24. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 2.75 points, or 0.08 percent, at 3,466.47.