NEW YORK Nov 29 U.S. stocks cut early gains in a volatile start to the session on Thursday as investors looked to lawmakers in Washington to resolve the budget impasse that has been unsettling markets.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 42.04 points, or 0.32 percent, to 13,027.15. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 5.63 points, or 0.40 percent, to 1,415.56. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 16.64 points, or 0.56 percent, to 3,008.42.