NEW YORK May 17 U.S. stocks extended losses as data showed manufacturing in the in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region unexpectedly contracted in May, adding to concerns about the global economy as Europe's debt crisis threatens to worsen.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 51.16 points, or 0.41 percent, to 12,547.39. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 7.36 points, or 0.56 percent, to 1,317.44. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 20.10 points, or 0.70 percent, to 2,853.94.

