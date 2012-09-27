NEW YORK, Sept 27 U.S. stock index futures pared some earlier gains after durable goods orders showed a bigger-than-expected drop for August, the final second quarter gross domestic product reading was below expectations and initial jobless claims fell in the latest week.

S&P 500 futures rose 6.4 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 65 points and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 6.75 points.