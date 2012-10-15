US STOCKS-Futures slip as investors await Fed minutes
Feb 22 U.S. stock index futures dipped slightly on Wednesday as investors await details of the Federal Reserve's last meeting for clues on the timing of the next interest rate hike.
NEW YORK Oct 15 U.S. stock index futures added to gains on Monday after data showed retail sales rose more than expected in September, while a gauge of consumer spending pointed to stronger-than-expected economic growth in the third quarter.
S&P 500 futures rose 7.9 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 60 points and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 19 points.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.58 pct, S&P 0.60 pct, Nasdaq 0.47 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
NEW YORK, Feb 21 U.S. stocks rose to fresh record highs on Tuesday, boosted by strong earnings reports from Wal-Mart and other retailers and continued optimism about the economic agenda of President Donald Trump.