NEW YORK Oct 17 U.S. stock index futures added to gains after data showed groundbreaking on new U.S. homes surged in September to its fastest pace since July 2008.

S&P 500 futures rose 4 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures 15 points and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 2.75 points.