US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St hits record highs on strong retail results
Feb 21 U.S. stocks opened at record intraday highs on Tuesday as oil prices rose and as better-than-expected profits at top U.S. retailers pushed consumer stocks higher.
NEW YORK Nov 29 U.S. stock index futures held gains after data on Thursday showed weekly initial jobless claims fell for a second consecutive week and the economy grew faster than initially thought in the third quarter.
S&P 500 futures rose 6.7 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 59 points and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 17 points.
Feb 21 U.S. stocks opened at record intraday highs on Tuesday as oil prices rose and as better-than-expected profits at top U.S. retailers pushed consumer stocks higher.
* Futures up: Dow 61 pts, S&P 4.5 pts, Nasdaq 9 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
Feb 21 U.S. stock index futures rose to record intraday highs on Tuesday as oil prices surged and investors assessed earnings from top U.S. retailers.