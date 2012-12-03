NEW YORK Dec 3 U.S. stocks pared gains and the Dow turned negative after data showed the U.S. manufacturing sector contracted in November, dropping to its lowest level since July 2009.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 8.59 points, or 0.07 percent, to 13,016.99. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 0.63 points, or 0.04 percent, to 1,416.81. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 5.61 points, or 0.19 percent, to 3,015.85.