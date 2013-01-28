NEW YORK Jan 28 U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Monday after data showed orders for long-lasting goods rose more than expected in December.

S&P 500 futures rose 2.5 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 22 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 2 points.