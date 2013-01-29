US STOCKS-Wall St dips as pharma, bank stocks retreat
* Indexes down: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.11 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW YORK Jan 29 U.S. stocks pared slight gains on Tuesday after U.S. consumer confidence dropped in January to its lowest level in more than a year.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 9.13 points or 0.07 percent, to 13,891.06, the S&P 500 lost 0.72 point or 0.05 percent, to 1,499.46 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 14.83 points or 0.47 percent, to 3,139.47.
