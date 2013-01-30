US STOCKS-Wall St dips as pharma, bank stocks retreat
* Indexes down: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.11 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW YORK Jan 30 U.S. stock index futures extended losses after data showed the economy unexpectedly contracted in the fourth quarter, declining by 0.1 percent against expectations of a 1.1 percent increase.
S&P 500 futures fell 4 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 7 points and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 4 points.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.11 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.13 pct, S&P 0.23 pct, Nasdaq 0.17 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Dow down 0.02 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.08 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)