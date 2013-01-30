NEW YORK Jan 30 U.S. stock index futures extended losses after data showed the economy unexpectedly contracted in the fourth quarter, declining by 0.1 percent against expectations of a 1.1 percent increase.

S&P 500 futures fell 4 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 7 points and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 4 points.