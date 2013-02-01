NEW YORK Feb 1 U.S. stocks added to gains on Friday after data showed U.S. manufacturing grew at the fastest pace in nine months in January.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 119.9 points or 0.87 percent, to 13,980.48, the S&P 500 gained 11.28 points or 0.75 percent, to 1,509.39 and the Nasdaq Composite added 23.77 points or 0.76 percent, to 3,165.9.