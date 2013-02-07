NEW YORK Feb 7 U.S. stock index futures cut gains following jobless claims data on Thursday, with the S&P and the Dow indexes futures briefly turning negative.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.7 point and were slightly above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures were flat, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 5.25 points.