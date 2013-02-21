NEW YORK Feb 21 U.S. stock index futures continued to retreat on Thursday, following a bigger-than-expected rise in weekly jobless claims.

S&P 500 futures fell 2.8 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 24 points and Nasdaq 100 futures slid 9.25 points.