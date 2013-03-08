NEW YORK, March 8 U.S. stock index futures jumped on Friday after data showed U.S. employers stepped up hiring in February, pushing the unemployment rate to a four year-low.

S&P 500 futures rose 6.1 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 116 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 added 9.5 points.