NEW YORK Oct 2 U.S. stock index futures added to losses on Wednesday after the ADP employment report showed private employers added fewer jobs than expected in September.

S&P 500 futures fell 10 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 62 points and Nasdaq 100 futures declined 12.5 points.