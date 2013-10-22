NEW YORK Oct 22 U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday following the delayed release of the September payroll report, which showed 148,000 jobs added in the month.

While the report was weaker than had been expected, last month's report was revised sharply higher.

S&P 500 futures rose 4 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 5 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 8.75 points. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Kenneth Barry)