UPDATE 1-Insurer JRP sees high 2017 new business margins, shares soar
* Total dividend 3.5 pence, up 6 pct (Recasts with CFO, CEO comments, adds detail, share price)
NEW YORK Oct 22 U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday following the delayed release of the September payroll report, which showed 148,000 jobs added in the month.
While the report was weaker than had been expected, last month's report was revised sharply higher.
S&P 500 futures rose 4 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 5 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 8.75 points. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Kenneth Barry)
* Total dividend 3.5 pence, up 6 pct (Recasts with CFO, CEO comments, adds detail, share price)
LONDON, March 10 Eurozone banking shares hit their highest level since last January on Friday, extending gains after the European Central Bank struck a more optimistic tone on the economy.
LONDON, March 10 Britain's biggest telecoms group BT has agreed to put the division that runs the national broadband network into a legally separate company in a bid to improve the country's digital infrastructure and resolve a two-year regulatory battle.