US STOCKS-Wall St drifts with eyes on Fed; Intel drops
* Dow down 0.1 pct, S&P 500 up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.24 pct (Adds Valeant after the bell, updates volume)
NEW YORK, March 7 U.S. stock index futures added to gains after a better-than-expected reading on employment data for February.
S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 7.5 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking inL1N0M40YEto account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 10.5 points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 10.75 points.
* Dow down 0.1 pct, S&P 500 up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.24 pct (Adds Valeant after the bell, updates volume)
* Dow down 0.1 pct, S&P 500 up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.24 pct (Updates to market close, changes dateline, byline)
NEW YORK, March 13 U.S. stocks ended little changed in light volume on Monday, with traders eyeing a Federal Reserve meeting expected to result in a rate increase later this week.