NEW YORK, March 7 U.S. stock index futures added to gains after a better-than-expected reading on employment data for February.

S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 7.5 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking inL1N0M40YEto account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 10.5 points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 10.75 points.