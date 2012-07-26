NEW YORK, July 26 U.S. stock index futures added to gains on Thursday after data showed durable goods orders rose more than expected in June and new claims for jobless benefits fell last week to a near four-year low.

S&P 500 futures rose 18.9 points and were well above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 140 points and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 36.75 points. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak, editing by Dave Zimmerman)