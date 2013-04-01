NEW YORK, April 1 U.S. stocks slightly extended losses after data showed the manufacturing sector expanded at a slower-than-expected pace in March.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 13.46 points, or 0.09 percent, to 14,565.08. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index slipped 4.40 points, or 0.28 percent, to 1,564.79. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 12.24 points, or 0.37 percent, to 3,255.28.