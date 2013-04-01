US STOCKS-Wall St slips on Trump turbulence, North Korea action
* Indexes down: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.32 pct, Nasdaq 0.36 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW YORK, April 1 U.S. stocks slightly extended losses after data showed the manufacturing sector expanded at a slower-than-expected pace in March.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 13.46 points, or 0.09 percent, to 14,565.08. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index slipped 4.40 points, or 0.28 percent, to 1,564.79. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 12.24 points, or 0.37 percent, to 3,255.28.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.32 pct, Nasdaq 0.36 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.32 pct, S&P 0.49 pct, Nasdaq 0.62 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.39 pct, S&P 0.57 pct, Nasdaq 0.66 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)