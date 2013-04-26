NEW YORK, April 26 U.S. stock index futures extended declines after data showed gross domestic product expanded at a slower-than-expected rate in the first quarter.

S&P 500 futures fell 4.7 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 43 points and Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 9.75 points.