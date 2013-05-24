NEW YORK May 24 U.S. stock index futures trimmed declines on Friday after data showed orders for durable goods rose more than expected last month, providing an encouraging sign for the factory sector.

S&P 500 futures were down 5.7 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 34 points and Nasdaq 100 futures were off 8.75 points.