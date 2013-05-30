NEW YORK May 30 U.S. stock index futures slightly trimmed gains after data showed first quarter gross domestic product was revised lower and initial jobless claims rose more than expected.

S&P 500 futures rose 5.3 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 43 points and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 7.25 points.