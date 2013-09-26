NEW YORK, Sept 26 U.S. stock index futures added
to gains after data showed weekly initial jobless claims fell
more than expected to a near six-year low and a final reading
for second-quarter gross domestic product growth remained
unchanged.
S&P 500 futures rose 4.5 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 34
points and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 16.75 points.