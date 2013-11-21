REFILE-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Energy stocks rise late to buoy Wall Street
NEW YORK, March 9 A late rebound in energy shares helped U.S. stocks end with slight gains on Thursday, a day ahead of the highly anticipated U.S. monthly jobs report.
NEW YORK Nov 21 U.S. stock index futures held gain on Thursday after data showed jobless claims fell in the latest week and producer prices fell for a second consecutive month.
S&P 500 futures rose 4.7 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 53 points and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 12 points.
NEW YORK, March 9 A late rebound in energy shares helped U.S. stocks end with slight gains on Thursday, a day ahead of the highly anticipated U.S. monthly jobs report.
* J&J top stock on S&P 500 after Jefferies raises price target
March 9 U.S. stocks were little changed on Thursday as gains in bank stocks were countered by the second day of losses in energy shares, a day before the crucial monthly jobs report that could bolster already sky-high odds of a rate hike next week.