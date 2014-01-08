NEW YORK Jan 8 U.S. stock index futures were still slightly lower on Wednesday following a report that showed private employers added more jobs than expected in December.

S&P 500 futures fell 2.7 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 9 points and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.75 point.