NEW YORK Feb 18 U.S. stock index futures turned negative on Tuesday after data showed manufacturing activity in New York state slowed in February.

S&P 500 e-mini futures shed 0.25 point and were slightly below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 5 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 2 points.