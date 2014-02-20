US STOCKS-Energy shares weigh on Wall St as oil falls further
* Dow down 0.17 pct, S&P 500 down 0.32 pct, Nasdaq down 0.31 pct (Updates to late afternoon trading, changes comment, byline)
NEW YORK Feb 20 U.S. stocks briefly extended declines after data from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve showed manufacturing activity in the Mid-Atlantic region contracted in February.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 11.69 points, or 0.07 percent, to 16,028.87, the S&P 500 lost 1.46 points, or 0.08 percent, to 1,827.29 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.649 points, or 0.09 percent, to 4,234.304.
