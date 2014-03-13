US STOCKS-Wall St flat as investors prepare for potential rate hike
Indexes up: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.09 pct
NEW YORK, March 13 U.S. stock index futures added to gains after data showed weekly initial jobless claims fell to a three-month low and retail sales rose slightly more than anticipated in February.
S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 4.75 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 32 points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 12.75 points.
March 13 U.S. stocks were little changed on Monday as investors held back from making big bets ahead of a widely expected interest rate hike on Wednesday.
