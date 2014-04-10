US STOCKS-S&P 500 dips as investors worry about delay in tax cuts
* Walt Disney higher as 'Beauty and the Beast' tops box office
NEW YORK, April 10 U.S. stock index futures trimmed their losses on Thursday after weekly jobless claims fell more than expected in the latest week, a positive sign for the labor market.
S&P 500 futures fell 1.3 point and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures dipped 8 points and Nasdaq 100 futures slid 2 points. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
