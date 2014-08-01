US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends flat as Fed meeting looms
NEW YORK, March 13 U.S. stocks ended little changed in light volume on Monday, with traders eyeing a Federal Reserve meeting expected to result in a rate increase later this week.
NEW YORK Aug 1 U.S. stock index futures pared losses on Friday, after payrolls data in July fell short of expectations, giving the Federal Reserve room to keep interest rates low for a while.
S&P 500 e-mini futures fell 3.75 points and were above/below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average e-mini futures lost 8 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures shed 1.25 points. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Dow down 0.2 pct, S&P down 0.09 pct, Nasdaq up 0.1 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
