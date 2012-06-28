NEW YORK, June 28 U.S. stock index futures held their losses on Thursday after as weekly jobless claims data came in about as expected.

Futures had previously been down after a German finance ministry spokesman said an earlier report that Germany has changed its position on euro bonds was not true.

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week, government data showed on Thursday, but remained too high to signal any major improvement in the labor market.

S&P 500 futures fell 6.3 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 83 points and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 10 points. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Dave Zimmerman)