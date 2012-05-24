NEW YORK May 24 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as investors found little reason to buy following three days of gains on the S&P 500, while a weak revenue outlook from NetApp hurt prospects for tech spending and helped push the Nasdaq down 1 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 54.42 points, or 0.44 percent, to 12,441.73. The S&P 500 Index dropped 6.92 points, or 0.52 percent, to 1,311.94. The Nasdaq Composite lost 29.62 points, or 1.04 percent, to 2,820.50. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Kenneth Barry)