NEW YORK, June 6 U.S. stocks extended declines on Thursday, sending the S&P 500 below its 50-day moving average, with technology stocks pulling the market lower.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 86.57 points, or 0.58 percent, to 14,874.02. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index slipped 7.06 points, or 0.44 percent, to 1,601.84. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 16.42 points, or 0.48 percent, to 3,385.06.

The S&P's 50-day moving average was at around 1,604 at midday.