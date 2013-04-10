US STOCKS-Wall St set to open slightly lower ahead of Yellen speech
* Futures down: Dow 1 pt, S&P 4.25 pts, Nasdaq 11.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
NEW YORK, April 10 The Dow Jones Industrial Average index was up 1 percent in afternoon trading Wednesday, led by gains in blue chip technology stocks, including Cisco and Intel.
Cisco Systems Inc rose 2.9 percent to $21.57 and Intel Corp also rose 2.9 percent to $22.37.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 127.04 points, or 0.87 percent, at 14,800.50. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 17.33 points, or 1.10 percent, at 1,585.94. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 55.05 points, or 1.70 percent, at 3,292.91.
* Futures down: Dow 1 pt, S&P 4.25 pts, Nasdaq 11.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
March 3 U.S. stock index futures were down for the second straight day since January on Friday, ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech, which is expected to give further clarity on the possibility of an interest rate hike later this month.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.5 pct, S&P 0.6 pct, Nasdaq 0.7 pct (Updates with details from Caterpillar statement, Snap debut)